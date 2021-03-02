UrduPoint.com
JKYSF Expresses Concern Over IIOJK's Situation

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 02:04 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has strongly condemned India for using military might to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has strongly condemned India for using military might to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom movement.

JKYSF leader, Zubair Ahmad expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations, killings and arrests in the territory and urged the world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim rights situation in IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Zubair further said the exercise of right to self-determination by the people of Kashmir will bring peace and political stability in the region.

