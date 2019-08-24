UrduPoint.com
Journalist Fraternity Stage Rally Against Lock Down, Media Ban In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:29 PM

Journalist fraternity here Saturday staged a rally against media ban and lock down of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since August 5

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Journalist fraternity here Saturday staged a rally against media ban and lock down of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since August 5.

The rally started Muzaffarabad towards Chakothi on the line of control (LOC). The rally was organized by Central Union of Journalists (CUJ) Azad Kashmir with the support of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ).

The four hour march was participated in by journalist from all over the Pakistan.

The rally took five hours to cover 48 kilometers distance from Muzaffarabad to Chinari town.

Rally was being stopped by local administration at Chinaari town some 10 kilometers short of LOC for safety reasons.

Senior Journalist, Afzal But, said objective of the march was to convey message to the world community and international organizations about lock down and ban on media in IOK.

He said that world human right organizations and bodies of journalists should raise their voice and exert pressure on India to end media ban and avert possible humanitarian crisis in the valley.

