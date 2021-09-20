Kashmiri leaders appeal UN to stop Indian PM speech at UNGA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the UN General Assembly would be an insult to sane conscience.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Pasban-e-Hurriyat (PeH) strongly condemned the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upcoming address in UN General Assembly.

Chairman PeH stated that the usurper of human rights and butcher of Gujrat have no moral value to address the world's most prestigious organization.

Ghazali maintained that Protests will be held in Kashmir on Modi's speech.

While criticizing the Indian PM, he said that Narendra Modi is the killer of Kashmiri youth, violator of the basic human rights and has converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world's largest military jail, "a person with such profile if addresses the UNGA is itself an insult to humanity" he said.

Uzair said that Narendra Modi's government has also violated the religious and human rights of millions of Muslims inside India, saying that Sikhs, Dalits and other minorities all over India are also victims of racist acts under the Hindutva mindset.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that on September 25, protests against Modi's speech would be staged in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir and other district places.

He appealed the UN President and Secretary General to stop Narendra Modi not to address in UNGA as such act will hurt millions of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir and other minorities.

He also appealed to the people across Azad Kashmir to join the protests against Hindutva mindset and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.