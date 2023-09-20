Kashmiris always dream strong, stable, economically vibrant Pakistan: Azad Jammu Kashmir. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while referring to the unbreakable bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, has said that a strong, stable and economically vibrant Pakistan has always been the dream of Kashmiri people

MIRPUR. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while referring to the unbreakable bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan, has said that a strong, stable and economically vibrant Pakistan has always been the dream of Kashmiri people.

While speaking at the Senate Standing Committee on Finance in the federal. metropolis on Wednesday, the PM said that he was happy to see that Committee members from all the four entities (provinces) endorsed his viewpoint regarding the issues confronted by the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"The honourable members of the committee listened to my viewpoint patiently and renewed Pakistan's eternal relationship with the people of Kashmir", he said. Referring to the hydel issues, the PM said that there was no such issue that could not be resolved.He said, as per the rules, all the four provinces get a share out of the revenues received by the Federal Government.

He said that the federal government should not impose cuts on AJK's rightful share provided it meets the annual tax target.The PM on the occasion thanked the participants of the committee for discussing in detail the financial affairs and other issues of Azad Kashmir. Earlier, the members of the Standing Committee stressed the need to resolve all the problems faced by the people and government of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The committee also directed the Finance Ministry to take measures to address the financial and other problems of Azad Kashmir on a priority basis. A sub-committee headed by Senator Sadia Abbasi has been tasked to prepare a report in this regard and submit it to the Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Salim Mandviwala, the chairman of the Committee, assured the AJK Premier that all the financial and other problems of the government of Azad Kashmir would be solved on a priority basis.

