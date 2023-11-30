Open Menu

Kashmiris In IIOJK In Grave Danger Of Ethnic Cleansing In Name Of Indian Self-defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Kashmiris in IIOJK in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in name of Indian self-defense

In the aftermath of October 7 in Israel, “Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state are in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in the name of Indian self-defense”, says a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control (LoC)

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2023) In the aftermath of October 7 in Israel, “Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state are in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in the name of Indian self-defense”, says a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control (LoC).

“India has not only used Israeli drones, rifles, surveillance systems, fighter jets, bombs, and cyber security in its occupation of Kashmir but has trained its security forces in Israel and borrowed Israeli tactics, such as “surgical strike” raids.” it further revealed.

“In late 2022, scholars at Georgetown University assessed that—of the widely recognized delineation of the 10 stages of genocide—India has already reached the eighth step against its more than 200 million Muslims. Now, Indian army generals are reportedly studying Israel’s assault on Gaza to “quickly draw the lessons relevant to our context,” as one army source told Indian media, the report said.

“India already rejects pressure to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law in occupied Kashmir,” says Haley Duschinski, Director of Ohio University’s Center for International Studies, according to the report.

Now, Israel’s sidelining of international law raises grave concerns that "India will follow Israel’s example by dropping the thin justifications it uses to cover its atrocities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state", the report said.

"Put simply, Duschinski says, in the aftermath of October 7 in Israel, “Kashmiris are in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in the name of Indian self-defense”, the report revealed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Israel Line Of Control Gaza Georgetown Jammu October Muslim Media From Million

Recent Stories

Livestock Department Registers 65, 698 Animals Und ..

Livestock Department Registers 65, 698 Animals Under PITB Developed PAITS

4 minutes ago
 Training on health facility assessment tools concl ..

Training on health facility assessment tools concluded

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, divis ..

Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

23 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Pa ..

KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Park

20 minutes ago
 Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

26 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

26 minutes ago
35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

26 minutes ago
 Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

26 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

26 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

26 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

26 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir