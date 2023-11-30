Kashmiris in IIOJK in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in name of Indian self-defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2023) In the aftermath of October 7 in Israel, “Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state are in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in the name of Indian self-defense”, says a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control (LoC).

“India has not only used Israeli drones, rifles, surveillance systems, fighter jets, bombs, and cyber security in its occupation of Kashmir but has trained its security forces in Israel and borrowed Israeli tactics, such as “surgical strike” raids.” it further revealed.

“In late 2022, scholars at Georgetown University assessed that—of the widely recognized delineation of the 10 stages of genocide—India has already reached the eighth step against its more than 200 million Muslims. Now, Indian army generals are reportedly studying Israel’s assault on Gaza to “quickly draw the lessons relevant to our context,” as one army source told Indian media, the report said.

“India already rejects pressure to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law in occupied Kashmir,” says Haley Duschinski, Director of Ohio University’s Center for International Studies, according to the report.

Now, Israel’s sidelining of international law raises grave concerns that "India will follow Israel’s example by dropping the thin justifications it uses to cover its atrocities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state", the report said.

