MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Dec, 2023) Ex-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, has said that Kashmir's accession to Pakistan, a sacred goal introduced in J&K back in 1932 by renowned leader Ch Ghulam Abbas, "remains our ultimate mission to be completed at all costs, no matter how harder circumstances we will have to face in this mission."

"This ideology is the backbone of our struggle at party, social, political, and personal levels, he stressed. Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, also President Muslim Conference, was addressing the Mujahid Manzil party workers and members of the Ch Ghulam Abbas Anniversary Committee on Monday.

The 56th anniversary of Ch Ghulam Abbas founding stalwart of the political platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in 1932 is being observed on December 18, 2023, at his mazar in Faizabad, Rawalpindi.

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic visit to Srinagar in July 1944, publicly declared Ch Ghulam Abbas as his ideological successor in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Sardar Attique Ahmed advised his party workers to revolutionize the message, mission, and commitment of Ch Ghulam Abbas and his trusted lieutenant, Mujahid Awwal Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, in every nook and cranny of the J&K state, in Pakistan and abroad.

A large number of Kashmiris from both sides of Kashmir are economic workers and owners of businesses in Europe, North America, and the middle East. Ch. Abbas loved Pakistan, and in fulfillment of his wishes, he was laid to rest in his last abode in Pakistan.