Modi Govt's Illegal Acts Could Not Change Disputed Status Of Kashmir: Qazi Irshad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:21 PM

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Qazi Irshad Saturday said the illegal and unilateral actions of Indian government could not change the disputed status of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Qazi Irshad Saturday said the illegal and unilateral actions of Indian government could not change the disputed status of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Qazi Irshad addressing a meeting of his party in Jammu said Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute which should be resolved according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said the people of Kashmir Valley especially professionals including students, journalists, doctors and traders had been facing difficulties due to the continued suspension of internet and communications gag which was condemnable.

He added that the fresh snowfall and closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway had further added to the miseries of the Kashmiri people.

Qazi Irshad said that India was trying to suppress the voices of the people of Kashmir for last several decades but would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to take notice of the continued military siege and human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

