Nafees Zakaria apprised FCO Minister about the gross violation of human rights in IOK

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, on Thursday called on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Minister Dr. Andrew Murrison MP and highlighted the violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir committed by India.

A statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here said that Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Muhammad Nafees Zakaria also discussed with the minister about situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He briefed FCO Minister on gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), threat to regional security due to unilateral actions by India and simultaneously heating up of situation on Line of Control (LOC) and working boundry.

The High Commissioner highlighted the violations of UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir committed by India.

He also drew the attention of the FCO Minister on the steps taken by India to systematically alter the demography of the IOK to convert it from a Muslim Majority to Muslim minority territory.

In the context of human rights violations and atrocities perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces, the High Commissioner referred to the various Reports issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International People's Tribunal on Human Rights and Justice in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mr. Zakaria also apprised the FCO Minister on the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to create awareness among the international community and to urge them to intervene to stop the bloodshed of innocent and defenseless Kashmiris.

The FCO Minister Dr. Andrew Murrison MP confirmed that his country (United Kingdom ) was aware of the situation, which he said was a matter of concern.

He recognized the perils that surround the issue of Kashmir in the current circumstances.

He also felicitated the High Commissioner and the Pakistani community in the UK on Pakistan Independence Day.