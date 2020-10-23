UrduPoint.com
Nation To Observe Oct 27 As Black Day Along With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:05 PM

Nation to observe Oct 27 as black day along with Kashmiris

The Pakistani nation, along with Kashmiris, would observe October 27 (Tuesday ) as the black day to convey to the international community that they reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistani nation, along with Kashmiris, would observe October 27 (Tuesday ) as the black day to convey to the international community that they reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir.

It was on this day in 1947 when the Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris, and violated the Partition plan of the Subcontinent.

The activity will highlight the 73 year-old struggle of Kashmiris in their quest for their right to self-determination. Several programmes, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to express solidarity with the people of Illegally occupied Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices during their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

