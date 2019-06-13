UrduPoint.com
New Fiscal year (2019-20) AJK Budget to be announced on June 18: AJK President summons Budget Session of AJK Legislative Assembly:

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Thursday summoned the budget session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on June 18 (Tuesday), at 11:00 AM, it was officially announced

Annual Budget of AJK for the next fiscal year (2019-20) will be presented in the session, an official handout issued on Thursday said.

