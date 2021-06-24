No representation of real Kashmiri leadership at APC by India: Sardar Masood

(@FahadShabbir)

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said the real leadership of Kashmiris had no representation at All Parties Conference, convened by Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said the real leadership of Kashmiris had no representation at All Parties Conference, convened by Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi.

Talking to ptv news, he said that only so-called and pro-Indian leaders had attended the meeting and added Kashmiris had full cognizance of such leadership.

He said that Modi government was working to change the status of majority Muslim populated areas into minority before the next general election.

He said that the innocent Kashmiris had been facing various problems and were deprived of basic facilities after August 5, 2019, when India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's the special status and autonomy, under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He said there was no internet service and more troops had been deputed in the valley.