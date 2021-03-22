UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Flag Hoisted, Posters Again Appear In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:53 PM

Pakistani flag hoisted, posters again appear in IIOJK

Pakistani flag has been hoisted in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,while posters have appeared for the second consecutive day on Monday in Srinagar and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people on the eve of the Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistani flag has been hoisted in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,while posters have appeared for the second consecutive day on Monday in Srinagar and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people on the eve of the Pakistan Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistani flag has been hoisted to celebrate 23 March, which is Pakistan Day, in the occupied territory.

The posters were carrying the pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir.

Through these posters, the people of Pakistan have been asked to continue work for making Pakistan a stronger and more stable country as only a strong Pakistan can guarantee peace in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Jammu Srinagar Alliance March Media

Recent Stories

Bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali to enter bio-secure ..

16 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 92 km ESE of Puerto Gaita ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 20 more lives, infects 3,669 more ..

1 minute ago

Rwanda discovers 12 cases of COVID-19 variants

1 minute ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.