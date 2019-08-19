UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Flout Curfew, Stage Protests In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:04 PM

People flout curfew, stage protests in IOK

Thousands of people flouting curfew and other restrictions taken out into streets, atleast, at 47 places across the territory staged protest demonstrations against illegal Indian occupation and the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of people flouting curfew and other restrictions taken out into streets, atleast, at 47 places across the territory staged protest demonstrations against illegal Indian occupation and the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), scores of people including a girl and little child were injured when Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Soura, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Lal Bazaar Gojwara and Kathi Darwaza in Srinagar and Dooru area of Islamabad district.

Indian authorities have arrested thousands of people since the imposition of unabated curfew and other restrictions on August 5 when Narendra Modi government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the detainees were flown out of Kashmir in military aircrafts.

In utter disregard to human rights, Indian troops and paramilitary forces' personnel molested scores of women and girls during house raids and arrested hundreds of teenage boys in different areas of the Kashmir valley. This was revealed in a report released by a group of rights activists in New Delhi. The report was prepared after conversations with hundreds of affected people in and around the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, curfew and communication blockade entered its 15th day in occupied Kashmir, today.

Landline, mobile phone services and internet remain suspended in the territory for the past over two weeks. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding as there is a growing shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

A group of 18 doctors from across India warned that the grim situation in occupied Kashmir had led to a blatant denial of the right to healthcare in the territory due to curfew and communication blackout. The doctors through a joint letter urged the Indian government to lift the curfew at the earliest.

IOK's political leadership including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former puppet chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti along with political leaders and activists continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

On the other hand, thousands of Canadians gathered in Toronto to raise their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. People from all walks of life and belonging to all faiths attended the protest demonstration, which was organized by Friends of Kashmir Canada. The protesters were carrying placards and banners reading slogans like, "Modi is the New Hitler" and "Who said Hitler is Dead, Meet Modi, the PM of India".

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Islamabad Shortage Protest Internet Omar Abdullah Mobile Canada Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Narendra Modi Toronto Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Reading Adolf Hitler August Women Media Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat dials in 5G call from world’s tallest t ..

36 minutes ago

Death Toll in Fuel Truck Blast in Western Uganda R ..

2 minutes ago

Iran 'Not Interested' in Nuclear Talks With US - J ..

2 minutes ago

Hassan appointed MoST's focal person on innovation ..

2 minutes ago

Montenegrin Police Detect About 300 Undocumented M ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body directs PMB to extend its f ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.