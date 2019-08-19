People flout curfew, stage protests in IOK

Thousands of people flouting curfew and other restrictions taken out into streets, atleast, at 47 places across the territory staged protest demonstrations against illegal Indian occupation and the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of people flouting curfew and other restrictions taken out into streets, atleast, at 47 places across the territory staged protest demonstrations against illegal Indian occupation and the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), scores of people including a girl and little child were injured when Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Soura, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Lal Bazaar Gojwara and Kathi Darwaza in Srinagar and Dooru area of Islamabad district.

Indian authorities have arrested thousands of people since the imposition of unabated curfew and other restrictions on August 5 when Narendra Modi government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the detainees were flown out of Kashmir in military aircrafts.

In utter disregard to human rights, Indian troops and paramilitary forces' personnel molested scores of women and girls during house raids and arrested hundreds of teenage boys in different areas of the Kashmir valley. This was revealed in a report released by a group of rights activists in New Delhi. The report was prepared after conversations with hundreds of affected people in and around the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, curfew and communication blockade entered its 15th day in occupied Kashmir, today.

Landline, mobile phone services and internet remain suspended in the territory for the past over two weeks. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding as there is a growing shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

A group of 18 doctors from across India warned that the grim situation in occupied Kashmir had led to a blatant denial of the right to healthcare in the territory due to curfew and communication blackout. The doctors through a joint letter urged the Indian government to lift the curfew at the earliest.

IOK's political leadership including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former puppet chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti along with political leaders and activists continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

On the other hand, thousands of Canadians gathered in Toronto to raise their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. People from all walks of life and belonging to all faiths attended the protest demonstration, which was organized by Friends of Kashmir Canada. The protesters were carrying placards and banners reading slogans like, "Modi is the New Hitler" and "Who said Hitler is Dead, Meet Modi, the PM of India".