Posters In IIOJK Ask People To Observe Black Day On Oct 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:27 PM

Posters in IIOJK ask people to observe Black day on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared at several places in Srinagar and adjoining areas, asking people to observe Black Day and complete shutdown on October 27 against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, On 27th October in 1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations.

The posters issued by Warseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir and pasted on walls, pillars and electric polls in different areas of Srinagar said, the Kashmiris are bound to continue freedom struggle against Indian illegal occupation of their motherland.

The posters also read that the Kashmiris were struggling for their right to self determination and observing October 27 as Black Day. They termed the 27th October 1947 as the darkest day in the history ofKashmir.

The Warseen-e-Shuhada appealed to the Kashmiri people to become a wall against Indian BJP-RSS government's Hindutva agenda and its anti-Kashmir designs.

