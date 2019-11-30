Prime Minister AJK, PPP chairman discuss latest IoK situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday and discussed latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris in this critical time and said it will convey a positive message on the other side of the border and the world over that all political parties are on the same page on the issue of IoK.

He said people of occupied Kashmir are under strict curfew for the last 119 days. However, the Kashmiris have never accepted illegal occupation of India bearing all types of hardships and continued their resistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Raja Farooq Haider Khan for effectively pleading the case of Kashmiris at all international forums and said he truly represented Kashmiris' aspirations.

He said Sindh government will extend assistance for the reconstruction of the earthquake damaged infrastructure in Mirpur. The Sindh government will also establish educational institutions as well as link Cardiac Institute Karachi with Kashmir.

The PPP chairman welcomed elections of students' union announced by AJK government and said it will produce genuine leadership in the state.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also accompanied by former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.