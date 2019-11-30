UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister AJK, PPP Chairman Discuss Latest IoK Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 11:37 PM

Prime Minister AJK, PPP chairman discuss latest IoK situation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday and discussed latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday met Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday and discussed latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris in this critical time and said it will convey a positive message on the other side of the border and the world over that all political parties are on the same page on the issue of IoK.

He said people of occupied Kashmir are under strict curfew for the last 119 days. However, the Kashmiris have never accepted illegal occupation of India bearing all types of hardships and continued their resistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Raja Farooq Haider Khan for effectively pleading the case of Kashmiris at all international forums and said he truly represented Kashmiris' aspirations.

He said Sindh government will extend assistance for the reconstruction of the earthquake damaged infrastructure in Mirpur. The Sindh government will also establish educational institutions as well as link Cardiac Institute Karachi with Kashmir.

The PPP chairman welcomed elections of students' union announced by AJK government and said it will produce genuine leadership in the state.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also accompanied by former prime ministers Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Earthquake Prime Minister Chief Minister World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Yousaf Raza Gillani Same Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Border Murad Ali Shah All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister take notice ..

4 minutes ago

US says will 'protect its interests' at climate co ..

4 minutes ago

Annual Classic Car Rally 2019 held

6 minutes ago

ICoast president Ouattara says could run for third ..

6 minutes ago

Hague knife assault suspect arrested: Dutch police ..

6 minutes ago

German finance minister loses SPD leadership race ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.