Open Menu

Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Affirms Commitment To Enhance Education Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enhance education standards

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir reiterates his government's unwavering dedication to prioritizing the delivery of quality education, particularly in the field of medicine, during an important meeting at Jammu Kashmir House

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir reiterates his government's unwavering dedication to prioritizing the delivery of quality education, particularly in the field of medicine, during an important meeting at Jammu Kashmir House.

During an extraordinary session with the governing body of state-run medical colleges on Thursday, the prime minister emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining high educational standards, emphasizing that no compromises will be made in this regard.

Addressing the critical issue of faculty shortages, he assured swift and decisive actions to address this pressing concern.

Highlighting the pivotal role of medical graduates in shaping the nation's future, PM Anwar underscored the government's commitment to providing essential resources to ensure top-notch education for aspiring medical professionals.

The meeting, graced by government ministers and key officials, approved substantial budgets for multiple medical colleges, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalkot, and Mirpur, with a focus on addressing faculty shortages and other pertinent challenges.

Moreover, the green light was given for the recruitment of new professors and assistant professors, signaling a proactive approach to bolstering the academic faculty in these institutions.

With these decisive measures and unwavering commitment to educational excellence, the prime minister's administration sets a strong precedent for the advancement of education, particularly in the vital field of medicine, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' ..

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder

52 seconds ago
 Experts call for urgent action to resolve challeng ..

Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children

54 seconds ago
 Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

46 seconds ago
 Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

48 seconds ago
 Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

49 seconds ago
 LPG distributors association protests against FIR ..

LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines

51 seconds ago
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

18 minutes ago
 Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

18 minutes ago
 ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting ..

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

18 minutes ago
 Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to en ..

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

18 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

22 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir