Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enhance education standards

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir reiterates his government's unwavering dedication to prioritizing the delivery of quality education, particularly in the field of medicine, during an important meeting at Jammu Kashmir House

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir reiterates his government's unwavering dedication to prioritizing the delivery of quality education, particularly in the field of medicine, during an important meeting at Jammu Kashmir House.

During an extraordinary session with the governing body of state-run medical colleges on Thursday, the prime minister emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining high educational standards, emphasizing that no compromises will be made in this regard.

Addressing the critical issue of faculty shortages, he assured swift and decisive actions to address this pressing concern.

Highlighting the pivotal role of medical graduates in shaping the nation's future, PM Anwar underscored the government's commitment to providing essential resources to ensure top-notch education for aspiring medical professionals.

The meeting, graced by government ministers and key officials, approved substantial budgets for multiple medical colleges, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalkot, and Mirpur, with a focus on addressing faculty shortages and other pertinent challenges.

Moreover, the green light was given for the recruitment of new professors and assistant professors, signaling a proactive approach to bolstering the academic faculty in these institutions.

With these decisive measures and unwavering commitment to educational excellence, the prime minister's administration sets a strong precedent for the advancement of education, particularly in the vital field of medicine, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378