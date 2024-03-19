Open Menu

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Of Azad Jammu Kashmir Claim’s Eradication Of Corruption And Mafia Focuses On Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu Kashmir asserted his government's success in eliminating corruption and mafia influence from the state.

In an interview at Jammu Kashmir House, he stated that the timber, cigarette, and food mafias were now obsolete.

Haq emphasized the restoration of good governance, stressing that it relies on law enforcement and accountability. He ensured equal application of the law, starting from top-level officials down to society's grassroots.

The PM highlighted key appointments made on merit, aiming to revitalize the governance structure. He mentioned initiatives to enhance education and healthcare, alongside an austerity drive reducing expenditures.

Under Haq's leadership, illegal use of government vehicles was halted, with surplus vehicles auctioned.

The PM personally restricts his vehicle use after 2 PM.

He announced a 51% budget cut for the Prime Minister's Secretariat by June 30, a significant departure from past practices of supplementary grants.

Plans include a social protection program for vulnerable groups, and establishment of a ten billion rupees endowment fund for regular relief.

He credited Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's vision for addressing AJK's issues, including the resolution of the Kashmir Council matter.

Haq outlined a focus on socioeconomic development, with road infrastructure improvements and tourism promotion linked to better roads.

Each constituency receives 25 crore rupees for development projects, while reforms are underway to enhance departmental performance in health and other sectors.

The AJK PM's remarks signal a concerted effort toward transparency, accountability, and developmental progress in the region.

