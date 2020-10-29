UrduPoint.com
Protest March Foiled, Several People Arrested In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:17 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested several people and foiled a protest march against new land laws in Srinagar on Thursday (today)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested several people and foiled a protest march against new land laws in Srinagar on Thursday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police foiled the protest march of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the new land law and detained several leaders including Khurshid Aalam, Waheed Parra, Suhail Bukhari, Mohsin Qayoom, Rouf Butt and Mohit Bhan in Srinagar.

The PDP leaders had announced to take out a protest rally from the party headquarters in Srinagar to the Press Enclave demanding repeal of the new land laws which have paved the way for non-Kashmiris to buy land in IIOJK.

However, soon after the leaders reached the party headquarters, they were detained by the police already deployed there.

Pertinently, a similar protest was held in Jammu yesterday in which leaders from the PDP an JKNP condemned the new land law.

Meanwhile, PDP chief and former puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet stated that the party office in Srinagar has been sealed by the administration and workers have been arrested for organizing a peaceful protest.

"PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organizing a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of 'normalcy' that's being showcased in the world?" Mehbooba tweeted.

In her another tweet, she said they will continue to raise their voice collectively and won't tolerate attempts to change demographics of the territory.

