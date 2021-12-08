PTI govt determined to improve living standard of common man: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that his government was determined to serve the people across the valley with missionary zeal to bring about socioeconomic changes in their daily life

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 08 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that his government was determined to serve the people across the valley with missionary zeal to bring about socioeconomic changes in their daily life.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of handing over the rescue vehicles in his native constituency of Hajeera in Poonch division on late Tuesday.

The AJK PM handed over the keys of vehicles and other rescue equipment on this occasion.

Former assembly candidate Sardar Arzash, Secretary SDMA Shahid Ayub, Commissioner Poonch division Ansar Yaqoob also addressed the function. He said the government would continue its mission for development and prosperity of the people of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir to improve their living standard.

The AJK prime minister said that the government was engaged in public welfare service and determined to solve the problems of the people at their door steps.