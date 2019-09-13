Rally held to express solidarity with kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Under arrangements of the district administration, a protest rally was held to express solidarity with kashmiris here on Friday.

The rally was taken out from the District Council Chowk, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab Ahmad and participated by DG PHA Ch Asif, DD Local Government Saeed Anwar, officers and a large number of people.

The speakers said due to atrocities of India, people of the occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of basic necessities such as food and medicines which were serious violation of human rights.

They added that moral and diplomatic support would continue to Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier, special prayers were offered in Jumma prayers in Mosques for success of Kashmiri brethren.