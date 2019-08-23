Protest against changing status of Held Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Government remained continue as people of various segments of life brought out rallies after Friday prayers demanding the world community to take serious notice over the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Protest against changing status of Held Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Government remained continue as people of various segments of life brought out rallies after Friday prayers demanding the world community to take serious notice over the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied areas.

The participants of rallies- brought out by various social welfare organizations and civil society from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad and culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club- strongly condemned the continuation of curfew in Held Jammu and Kashmir and apprised the world community to take serious notice of grave human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

They also called upon the world community to raise pressure on Indian Government for implementation of UN Resolutions and allowing right of self determination to people of Held Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Sunni Tehreek, another rally was brought out from Qadam Gah Moula Ali after Jumma prayers to express solidarity with the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir.

The management of Isra University Hyderabad also arranged an awareness programme in connection with Kashmir Solidarity where the speakers strongly condemned the atrocities of Indian forces and demanded the world community to ask Indian Government to reverse its decision of revoking Article 370 and give the right of self determination to people of Held Jammu and Kashmir.