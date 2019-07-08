Shaheed Burhan Wani is the hero of Kashmir: Being followed by millions of Kashmiri youth: AJK Prime Minister.

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani is hero of Kashmir whose followers are Millions of Kashmiri youth since shaheed never die.

He was addressing the participants of a rally taken out on Wani's anniversary at D-chowk in the Federal capital on Monday. He said over 100,000 people laid their lives including youth, women, children and elderly people in Kashmir liberation struggle. He added that Indian armed forces could not defeat the determination of people of Kashmir for their freedom movement despite crossing all limits of atrocities against them.

He said Pakistan should play its active role to implement the recommendations of the report of UN human rights commission. He appealed the Pakistani brethren to bring political stability in the country to carry the Kashmir liberation struggle to its logical end.

The Premier assured APHC leadership including Syed Ali Gillani, Mir Waiz Umer Farooq, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Yasin Malik and other leaders who are incarcerated by India that they are not alone in their just struggle. He said 220 million of Pakistanis, people of Gilgit Baltistan and AJK stand behind you.

Mr. Haider observed that India believed that martyrdom of Muzaffar Wani had weakened Kashmir liberation struggle but she was mistaken. Wani's Shahadat instead intensified the freedom struggle as every child of Kashmir wanted to become Muzaffar Wani.

The Prime Minsiter urged foreign ministry to play a proactive role for highlighting Kashmir issue over the globe.

He said Kashmiris rendered unprecedented sacrifices and time was not far when they would reap the fruit of freedom. He gave the message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Kashmiris have never compromised on their freedom. They are out to do or die.

Haider said that his martyrdom gave a new impetus to the Kashmir Freedom Moment. He was addressing a Mammoth Public gathering on the martyrdom anniversary of Kashmir's legendary freedom fighter Burhan Muzafar Wani Monday.

The Prime Minister said that he salute to all martyrs of Kashmir from Maqbool Butt Shaheed, to Burhan Wani who had laid down their lives for the freedom of their motherland.

The AJK Prime Minister said that Pakistan continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle of Kashmir despite Indo-Israel alliance to harm the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people.

Terming Burhan Muzaffar Wani as ever-lasting great symbol of the struggle against oppression and tyranny, he expressed his resolve that no stone will be left upturned to complete the mission of the thousands of Kashmiri martyrs including Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir and called upon the international community to take concrete steps for stopping increasing incidents of gross violations of human rights in the held valley.