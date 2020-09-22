Socioeconomic uplift of AJK population stands atop: AJK Prime Minister

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government had always given importance to the public interest while devising developmental strategy for the socio economic uplift of the people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said that his government had always given importance to the public interest while devising developmental strategy for the socio economic uplift of the people.

Talking to media after inaugurating mega developmental projects for the scenic Neelum Valley the Prime Minister said record developmental work has been executed during the tenure of the present government and funds were extended to every constituency of the state without any political affiliations.

He said policies were farmed exclusively in view of the public interest and concrete steps were taken for the well being of the people of the state.

He said the present government has given billions of rupees funds for the completion of mega projects in every constituency of the state which has no example in the past and announced to project more funds for Neelum to help improve the living standard of the people of the area.

The Prime Minister said that the main purpose of his visit was to express solidarity with the people of Neelum Valley who have been affected due to indiscriminate Indian forces firing and added that almost all areas of the Neelum have been affected due to Indian firing and he will announce a special package for them.

He paid rich tributes to the velour, courage and sacrifices of the people of Neelum Valley for defending the ideological and geographical boundaries of the state.

The Prime Minister earlier inaugurated two bridges at Palri and Dhudnyal costing over one billion rupees and laid the foundation stone of a 37 kilometer long road from Athmuqam to Kail costing over 90 crore rupees.

He also laid the foundation stone of Model science college Kundal Shahi which will be completed at a cost of Rs. 130 million.