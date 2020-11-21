UrduPoint.com
Wani Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist Mudasir Ali, Masoodi's Mother:

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:49 PM

Wani condoles demise of senior journalist Mudasir Ali, Masoodi's mother:

Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday expressed his deep sense of shock over the death of noted journalist, Mudasir Ali and the mother of prominent social worker and educationist Rafi Ahmed Masoodi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) : Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Saturday expressed his deep sense of shock over the death of noted journalist, Mudasir Ali and the mother of prominent social worker and educationist Rafi Ahmed Masoodi.

In a statement issued Wani extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Ali, a senior correspondent of the Srinagar-based English daily Greater Kashmir died of cardiac arrest on Friday . He was 37.

