AFC Champions League Elite MD2: Al Ittihad 0-1 Shabab Al Ahli

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli registered their first win after defeating Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad Club 1-0 in their AFC Champions League Elite™ 2025/26 tie at the King Abdullah sports City Stadium on Tuesday.

Saeid Ezatolahi’s first half header earned Paulo Sousa’s side the three points, having drawn 1-1 with Tractor FC in their opening match while Al Ittihad suffered their second consecutive defeat, having gone down 2-1 to Al Wahda FC two weeks ago.

Both sides had great chances in the closing embers of the match with Shabab Al Ahli custodian Hamad Al Meqbaali lucky to escape after mishandling substitute Ahmed Al Ghamdi’s effort from the right, which hit the post before going out of play while at the other hand, Rajkovic produced a strong hand to deny Yahya Al Ghassani.

Shabab Al Ahli will next host PFC Nasaf on October 21 while Al Ittihad will aim to turn their fortunes around when they travel to face Iraq's Al Shorta.