Open Menu

Saif Bin Zayed Meets With Armenian Minister Of Interior; MoU On Reciprocal Recognition Of Driving Licenses Signed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Saif bin Zayed meets with Armenian Minister of Interior; MoU on reciprocal recognition of driving licenses signed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Arpine Sargsyan, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Armenia, and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed stepping up security cooperation between the two friendly nations and explored ways to further strengthen collaboration in line with the vision of their leaderships. The discussions also emphasised the vital role of joint international efforts in promoting community security and combating crime.

An MoU was signed by the UAE and Armenia on the reciprocal recognition and exchange of driving licenses. This agreement allows holders of licenses issued by either country to exchange them without the need for knowledge or road tests, facilitating smoother mobility for residents and visitors.

From the UAE, the meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services; and several other ministry officials.

The Armenian delegation included Karen Grigoryan, Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE; Narek Sargsyan, Press Secretary to the Minister of Interior and Head of Public Communications; Artak Harutyunyan, Head of the Protocol Department at the International Cooperation Department; Ararat Tevosyan, Head of the Registration, Investigation, Permits, and Licensing Services Department; along with other officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Road Ararat Armenia Salem Agreement

Recent Stories

New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4

New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4

22 minutes ago
 Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united ..

Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..

29 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugur ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..

32 minutes ago
 Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Mar ..

Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions

32 minutes ago
 44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1

44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1

30 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor susp ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..

32 minutes ago
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene viola ..

SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed

32 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel visits CMH, Civil Hospital to inquire ..

38 minutes ago
 UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 ..

UN slams suicide attack in Quetta which killed 10 people

38 minutes ago
 BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & ..

BISP, UNICEF to strengthen partnership for women & children’s health, nutritio ..

38 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikht ..

PML-N believes in performance-based politics: Ikhtiar Wali

38 minutes ago
 President Zardari extends warm greetings to China ..

President Zardari extends warm greetings to China on its 76th National Day

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East