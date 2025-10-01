'Road to Dubai' Champions Series: Nurmagomedov, Hughes face off again in Dubai on October 3

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 01:30 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) The Professional Fighters League (PFL) held a press conference today in Dubai to announce details of the highly anticipated rematch between Dagestani star Usman Nurmagomedov and Irish contender Paul Hughes, scheduled for October 3 at Coca-Cola Arena.
The fight is part of the “Road to Dubai” Champions Series mixed martial arts event, organised jointly by PFL, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.
During the press conference, Paul Hughes stated that he is entering the upcoming bout in peak physical and mental condition after an intensive training camp, with a clear goal of capturing the title and leaving his mark on the tournament’s history.
“I’ve put in a tremendous amount of work preparing for this moment, and I feel at my absolute best to win and deliver a performance worthy of my ambitions and the trust of my team and fans,” Hughes said. “If I win the belt, Usman has every right to request a rematch — and I would have no problem facing him again if that’s what’s needed.”
Usman Nurmagomedov responded to Hughes’ remarks, saying:
“I don’t think my opponent deserves another shot, but I wouldn’t mind a fourth fight for the belt.
We’ll let the action inside the cage decide the outcome.”
Popular fighter Pouya Rahmani, who is returning to competition after a layoff due to injury and surgery, expressed his excitement to be back:
“Coming back after an injury is never easy, but I’ve worked hard and prepared thoroughly for this fight, which represents an important turning point in my career.”
Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of Sports Events at the Dubai Sports Council, emphasised that hosting such a prestigious global event reflects Dubai’s vision of strengthening its status as a world capital for major sporting events. He noted that the significance of this championship goes beyond competition — it also enhances the city’s presence on the international sports stage and showcases its outstanding organizational capabilities. Al Marzouqi added that events like this serve as an inspiring platform for sports fans, allowing them to witness elite MMA fighters up close while also giving local and regional talent valuable opportunities to compete with world-class athletes and gain experience — a key driver for the sport’s growth in the region.
