Egypt, Spain Call For Ceasefire, Implementing Two-state Solution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:30 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez have jointly reaffirmed their firm rejection of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and all attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian civilians from their land.

During a phone call received by President El-Sisi today, both leaders called for an immediate ceasefire and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. They stressed the need to create appropriate conditions for implementing the two-state solution by expanding recognition of the State of Palestine and mobilising support for the Arab-Islamic plan to reconstruct Gaza without displacing its residents.

According to the Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, the conversation also addressed developments in Syria, Lebanon and Libya. Both sides underscored the importance of preserving the unity, territorial integrity and security of these countries, while affirming continued coordination and consultation between Egypt and Spain on regional issues as part of joint efforts to restore stability across the region.

