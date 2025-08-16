Eight Palestinian Civilians Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 12:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) GAZA,16th August, 2025 (WAM) – Eight Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured early Saturday morning when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and a tent housing displaced persons in Khan Yunis in the south.
Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp reported that six people, including four children, were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
An Israeli drone bombed a tent housing displaced persons in the Mawasi al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing a Palestinian and his wife.
The death toll from the unrelenting Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday surged to 61,827 civilians, according to medical sources.
They said that the total death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 61,827, mostly women and children, and the casualties to 155,275 since the onset of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023.
