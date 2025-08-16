Open Menu

Eight Palestinian Civilians Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) GAZA,16th August, 2025 (WAM) – Eight Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured early Saturday morning when the Israeli occupation forces bombed a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and a tent housing displaced persons in Khan Yunis in the south.

Medical sources at Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp reported that six people, including four children, were killed as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' bombing of a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

An Israeli drone bombed a tent housing displaced persons in the Mawasi al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing a Palestinian and his wife.

The death toll from the unrelenting Israeli genocidal aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday surged to 61,827 civilians, according to medical sources.

They said that the total death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 61,827, mostly women and children, and the casualties to 155,275 since the onset of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Gaza Wife August October Women From Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

10 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

13 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

14 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

14 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

15 hours ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

16 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East