UAE President Concludes Official Visit To Azerbaijan
KARABAKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Karabakh today, concluding his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev bid farewell to His Highness and the accompanying delegation at Fuzuli International Airport.
