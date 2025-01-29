Open Menu

Indian Statistical Institute To Observe Centenary

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The Indian Statistical Institute has drawn up ambitious plans to globalise in preparation for its centenary in 2031.

The Institute, which has been declared as an “institution of national importance” by India’s Parliament, has finalised 61 recommendations in preparation for the centenary under the themes “Reimagine, Reinvent and Reposition.”

The Institute is “reimagining, reinventing, and repositioning itself as a globally recognised institution in the areas of governance reforms, academic and research enhancements, digital transformation, industry and government engagement, financial sustainability and infrastructure development,” India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

In response to the evolving demands of the modern era, the Institute has established a Centre for Artificial Intelligence to align its initiatives with the National AI Policy, ensuring strategic relevance.

