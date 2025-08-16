Open Menu

Pakistan: Over 320 Dead In 48 Hours After Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2025) Rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 321 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said on Saturday.

The majority of deaths, 307, were reported in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, with the dead including 15 women and 13 children. At least 23 others were injured.

The provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts where rain was still hampering efforts.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's northwest for the next few hours, urging people to take "precautionary measures".

The monsoon season brings South Asia about three-quarters of its annual rainfall, vital for agriculture and food security, but it also brings destruction.

Landslides and flash floods are common during the season, which usually begins in June and eases by the end of September.

Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah, a representative of the national disaster agency, told AFP that this year's monsoon season began earlier than usual and was expected to end later.

"The next 15 days... the intensity of the monsoon will further exacerbate," he said.

More than 320 people have been killed in the past 48 hours as heavy monsoon rains triggered devastating flash floods across northern Pakistan, AFP reported citing officials on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a fresh warning for heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan in the coming hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that most of the fatalities—211 deaths—were recorded in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Alert June September Women From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi Internatio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival

10 hours ago
 Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains u ..

Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

13 hours ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

14 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

14 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

15 hours ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

16 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

17 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East