- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework
UAE Signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement Under Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Finance has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), following its announcement last November of its intention to implement the framework.
CARF implementation in the UAE is scheduled to go-live in 2027, with the first exchanges of information expected in 2028.
The framework establishes a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto-asset activities, ensuring that the UAE provides certainty and clarity to the crypto-asset sector while upholding the principles of global tax transparency.
The Ministry of Finance invites all stakeholders, including advisory service providers, intermediaries, traders, custodians, exchange platforms and others active in the crypto-asset sector, to participate in the public consultation on CARF implementation in the UAE and to share their views and recommendations on its potential impacts and areas requiring further clarification.
The public consultation opened on 15 September 2025 and will remain open for eight weeks until 8 November 2025 via the designated link. It aims to develop clear and effective regulatory rules informed by the insights of experts and stakeholders, and aligned with market needs.
Recent Stories
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework1 minute ago
-
G42 advancing, bolstering UAE's standing in global AI landscape16 minutes ago
-
UAE, Serbian Presidents attend parade marking Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, National Flag1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets University of Sharjah students abroad1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club showcases global achievement at International Boat Show in Italy1 hour ago
-
Industry groups urge governmental support for nuclear investments2 hours ago
-
OECD encourages responsible use of AI by governments to strengthen efficiency, effectiveness, trust2 hours ago
-
Arab Youth Pioneers initiative concludes with inspiring commitments to collaboration, innovation2 hours ago
-
Saif Alalawi wins Zayed Charity Run in China, Suhail Albiloshi second3 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 7th Meeting of Heads of Prosecution Services of BRICS Countries4 hours ago
-
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, stability4 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day4 hours ago