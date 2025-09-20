Open Menu

UAE Wins Gulf Padel Championship In Doha

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 05:15 PM

UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE men's padel team was crowned champion of the fourth Gulf Padel Championship, which concluded yesterday in the Qatari capital, Doha. The team retained the title it won in the previous edition.

The UAE national team achieved a perfect score after defeating its Kuwaiti counterpart 3-0 in its final match in the fifth and final round, achieving five consecutive victories and topping the men's category, winning the tournament cup and gold medals.

The Qatari team came in second and the Kuwaiti team came in third.

In the women's category, the Kuwaiti team won first place and won the gold medal, followed by the UAE team in second place and silver medal, and the Saudi team in third place and bronze medal.

In the junior category, the Kuwaiti team finished first and won the gold medal, followed by the UAE team in second place and silver medal, and the Saudi team in third place and bronze medal.

Related Topics

UAE Saudi Doha Cuban Peso September Women Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

16 minutes ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

45 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

53 minutes ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

3 hours ago
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

3 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

4 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

4 hours ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

4 hours ago
 FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East