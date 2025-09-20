UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) DOHA, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE men's padel team was crowned champion of the fourth Gulf Padel Championship, which concluded yesterday in the Qatari capital, Doha. The team retained the title it won in the previous edition.

The UAE national team achieved a perfect score after defeating its Kuwaiti counterpart 3-0 in its final match in the fifth and final round, achieving five consecutive victories and topping the men's category, winning the tournament cup and gold medals.

The Qatari team came in second and the Kuwaiti team came in third.

In the women's category, the Kuwaiti team won first place and won the gold medal, followed by the UAE team in second place and silver medal, and the Saudi team in third place and bronze medal.

In the junior category, the Kuwaiti team finished first and won the gold medal, followed by the UAE team in second place and silver medal, and the Saudi team in third place and bronze medal.