Open Menu

ACP’s Arts Alumni Festival 2025 Concluded With "Qawwali Fusion"

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 01:00 AM

ACP’s Arts Alumni Festival 2025 concluded with "Qawwali Fusion"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized a three-day Arts Alumni Festival 2025, concluding with a vibrant showcase of artistic talent. On the last day of the festival, a performance of Tennessee Williams’ acclaimed play The Glass Menagerie captivated the audience. Renowned tv director, producer, and actor Khalid Ahmed conducted a voice workshop covering public speaking, acting, teaching, and hosting.

Highlights of the closing day also included the panel Alumni stars: Past and Future, a discussion on Masterclass in Music — The Art of Sonic Storytelling: From Folk Traditions to Future Melodies, and storytelling and dance showcases. Students of the Dance Academy stole the show with mesmerizing cultural performances representing all four provinces of Pakistan.

The festival also paid tribute to the golden era of Pakistani cinema through dance. Dance Academy head Mani Chao, along with students, presented a unique dance interpretation of the ancient civilization of Mohenjo-Daro.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, expressed immense pride in the enthusiastic participation of the younger generation.

“The energy and passion of our youth over these three days was truly inspiring. I am proud to say that the students of our academies have now become experts in their respective fields,” said Shah. He congratulated the entire Arts Council team for successfully organizing the festival and added, “We have created a factory of happiness — and our finest product is the skilled artist.”

Reflecting on the Council’s journey, Shah remarked, “When I took charge, we had nothing. We began with a single teacher for our theatre academy, then established music and dance academies. Today, these institutions are thriving. Our art school, originally launched in 1964, was revived and now serves as Pakistan’s first dedicated art school. The work of our young artists is now being exhibited in top galleries across the country and is in demand by prominent collectors.”

The last day of the festival concluded with a "Qawwali Fusion" in which the Jambros Band, along with fellow musicians, added color to the festival.

Recent Stories

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qata ..

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

47 minutes ago
 UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

47 minutes ago
 Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead ..

Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured

2 hours ago
 Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote Nati ..

Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

2 hours ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..

3 hours ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on I ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thri ..

Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..

4 hours ago
 Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

4 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous