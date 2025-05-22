KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, in collaboration with the Pakistan Film tv Journalists Association,organized a ceremony to honor veteran journalist and Arts Council member Pervez Mazhar for his 55 years of dedicated journalistic service.

The ceremony also celebrated Mazhar's 75th birthday on this golden jubilee occasion, with a birthday cake-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, legendary actor Mustafa Qureshi, Iqbal Latif, senior journalist Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, Mazhar Abbas ,Athar Javed Sufi, Wasi Qureshi, Akhtar Ali Akhtar, SM Shakir, comedian Kashif Khan, Aslam Sheikh, Younus Memon, Javed Memon and others.