Peshawari Chappal: A saga of decade-old-long craftsmanship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In the blistering heat of Peshawar, amidst the aroma of Chappli Kababs and the distant hum of shoppers at the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, 45-year-old shoemaker Haji Khanzada toils meticulously over a pair of leather sandals—the iconic Peshawari Chappal.

Unfazed by the sweltering sun and load shedding, his hands were busy in clockwork with complete precision at historic Qissa Khwani bazaar, embodying a legacy of craftsmanship that spans over generations.

Assisted by his elder son Gul Zada and three apprentices in a modest two-room shop at Jhangirapura, Khanzada is busy in enlivening this age-old tradition of Peshawar, preparing to meet the surge in demand of this commodity ahead of Eid ul Azha.

Known affectionately as "Ustad G" among his peers, he represents the spirit of resilience and heritage that defines the Peshawari Chappal industry at Peshawar being a home to artisans.

“I was just a school boy when I started helping my father stitch these homemade shoes. Since 1995, I never looked back to carry forward this art,” he recalled with quiet pride, surrounded by unfinished pairs awaiting final touches.

“Each chappal passes through six skilled stages before it is ready. From sole preparation to polishing — it is a craft that demands patience and concentration,” he said.

Peshawari Chappal is more than footwear — it is a cultural emblem that goes from one generation to another. Originating from the terrains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was once the practical choice of Pashtun tribesmen and international traders who used to buy it for loved ones while staying at Qissa Khwani before the Indo-Pak partition. Today, it stands as a fashionable, comfortable and durable accessory worn across Pakistan and beyond.

In a world overrun by factory-made imports, the Peshawari Chappal’s handmade charm continues to thrive at Peshawar where around 50,000 people are associated to this unique craftsmanship.

The shoe’s journey begins with a thick rubber sole, layered and flattened. Carefully selected leather is sewn and shaped, before being affixed to the sole. A wooden insert is used to stretch and secure the structure, ensuring the shoe’s durability. The final stage involves intricate polishing, varnishing and chemical treatment to enhance its shine and appeal.

As Eidul Azha approaches, shoe shops at Jhangirpura teem with shoppers from nearby districts like Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and even tribal regions like Khyber and Bajaur. Peshawari chappal has outshone foreign-made footwear in popularity due to its affordability, shininess and cultural significance.

“Peshawari Chappal is our decades old tradition. Our functions and festivals remain tasteless without this footwear,” said Waris Khattak, a government employee from Karak while selecting a chappal at Jhangirpura.

“It’s elegant, durable, and surprisingly affordable.”

He purchased six pairs this year at Rs 5,000 each — a slight increase from last year, but still within reach of average citizens.

For many, it’s also a gift of choice. Khurshid Khan from the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation bought pairs to send to friends at Khewra Mines, Punjab. “It pairs perfectly with Shalwar Qameez — and even jeans,” he smiled while selecting designs for friends.

Once confined to KP alone, the Peshawari Chappal is now a global trend. From the streets of Kabul to wedding ceremonies in Dubai, it has found admirers among fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Artisans like Khanzada now receive bulk orders from GULF, Afghanistgan, UAE, Saudia Arabia and even in London, Europe, Malaysia and beyond.

“Despite setbacks during COVID-19 and terrorism-related slowdowns, I did not give up,” Khanzada said, adding “My mother encouraged me to continue our family's this decades-long legacy. Today, I am overwhelmed with orders — but limited by time and power outage.”

He urged the KP government to provide interest-free loans and financial incentives for its artisans and said, “without support, our decades old trade may suffer losses.”

The KP government is taking note of concerns of its craftsmen and its importance in revenue generation.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Industry, Abdul Karim Tordhair, emphasized the potential of the footwear industry in generating employment and boosting exports.

“We’re promoting traditional shoe-making through public-private partnerships,” he said. “Organizations like Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Center and PFMA can help modernize production and increase global outreach.”

He said the government’s focus is not just preservation, but innovation — updating tools, improving quality control and streamlining export processes.

Peshawari Chappal is no longer bound by borders or generations. It has evolved from a tribal necessity into a global fashion statement over decades. For people like Khanzada and the bustling artisans of Peshawar’s alleys, each chappal stitched is not just a product — it's a piece of heritage, a testament to endurance and a walk into the future.

Styles may change and so the material – but it’s make and liking do not diminish even after decades down the road. Once again, as Eidul Azha approaches, one thing is clear that the soul of Peshawari Chappal — stitched in leather and memory — endures.

APP/fam/maz (APP Feature Service)