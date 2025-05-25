Landi Kotal: Peeping through annals of history

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Nestled atop the Khyber Pass, the historic town of Landi Kotal in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has long stood as a witness to centuries of trade, conquest and cultural exchange between South and Central Asia.

Positioned strategically at over 1,000 meters above sea level in Khyber district, some seven kilometers inside Pakistan from Pak-Afghan border, Landi Kotal has served as a vital junction linking Indo-Pakistan subcontinent with Afghanistan through the Torkham border.

“Landi Kotal is a historic town that served as a gateway to subcontinent and route for kings, monarchs and invaders who marched into India via Khyber Pass,” said Bakhtzada Muhammad, Deputy Director, Archaeology and Museums Department.

The region's historical significance dates back to thousands of years. From the semi-nomadic Aryans to Gandhara civilization, many ancient peoples passed through rugged terrain of Landi Kotal.

The Persians, who conquered the area in 6th century BC, integrated it into the Achaemenid Empire, fostering the spread of Gandhara culture and introduction of reading and writing to areas like Swat, Dir and Peshawar.

“Landi Kotal’s prominence continued with the arrival of Alexander the Great in 327 BC. His journey through historic Khyber Pass and strong resistance from local tribes of Afridi and Yousafzais are etched in history, as are his interactions in Taxila with Chandragupta Maurya, the future founder of the Maurya Empire,” Bakhtzada informed.

He said this famous town has seen the rise and fall of empires—from the Indo-Greeks, who introduced Greco-Buddhist art, to Mahmud Ghaznavi, who spreaded islam in the region after defeating Hindu ruler Jayapala in 1001 AD.

The Mughals, led by King Zaheeruddin Babar, also made their way to subcontinent through Landi Kotal and defeated Ibrahim Lodhi in 1526 at first battle of Panipatt. Thereon his successors ruled subcontinent for over 300 years.

Later, King Ahmad Shah Abdali launched campaigns into India from Peshawar, before the Sikh Empire under Maharaja Ranjit Singh captured the region including Landi Kotal in the early 19th century. The British also recognized Landi Kotal’s strategic value, constructing the Khyber Pass Railway in the 1920s to reinforce military logistics.

One of its historic settlements is the Landi Kotal fort that was of an ordinary type during the British rule, consisting of a keep and an outer fort with accommodation for 5 British officers and 500 native officers and men. From 1899, like the other posts in the Khyber, it had been garrisoned by Khyber Rifles, an irregular corps of militia recruited from tribes of the Khyber Agency.

In 1925 the heavily engineered Khyber Pass Railway was opened, linking Jamrud to Landi Kotal.

Though now defunct yet remnant of colonial architecture and rail lines still draw history enthusiasts and is known as railways line wonder.

“Landi Kotal was not just a military town—it was once a bustling stop along the Silk Road, hosting traders and travelers who exchanged stories, history, goods, trade, business, education and culture about each other especially in Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan and Indo-Pakistan,” said Dr. Muhammad Younas Khan, Chairman Pakistan Studies Department, Islamia College, Peshawar.

“The bustling Landi Kotal Bazaar remains a symbol of its rich legacy where traders and businessmen from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kirghizstan, Uzbekistan and beyond continue to gather in a vibrant fusion of languages, culture and traditions,” Younas Khan said.

Following Pakistan’s independence in 1947, the town of Landi Kotal entered a new era of progress and development also keeping its ancient traditions and culture intact. On April 17, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Peshawar and Landi Kotal where he was warmly welcomed by tribal leaders and Maliks.

With the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Landi Kotal now stands at the cusp of speedy progress and transformation through robust development programs for socioeconomic emancipation of nearly one million tribal people.

A key development initiative in this regard is the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC), a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting trade and connectivity for regional prosperity.

Even in the modern era, Landi Kotal remains deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. Its scenic vistas, historic forts and oral traditions continue to attract tourists, historians and adventurers alike.

“Reviving the Khyber Pass is not just about trade—it’s about reclaiming our history,” says Asghar Afridi, a local tourist guide in Landi Kotal. “This route once connected empires and civilizations. It can now connect people again.”

Besides Khyber Pass, a tourist attraction nearby Landi Kotal, another, slightly less known landmark is a ‘banyan tree’, which was placed under arrest in 1898 by a drunk British officer named James Squid. Even today there is a board on the tree notifying passerby of its arrest.

The historic town of Landi Kotal, is more than a relic and a bridge to future. As the world watches the evolving geopolitical landscape of South and Central Asia, Landi Kotal stands at crossroads of history.

Whether as a historic passage for ancient empires or a modern trade route for emerging economies, its importance remains undiminished and the Landi Kotal stands as a proud reminder that history and development can go together for shared prosperity.

