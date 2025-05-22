ACP Honors Veteran Journalist Pervez Mazhar's 55-Year Career
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Pakistan Film tv Journalists Association, organized a ceremony to honour veteran journalist and Arts Council member Pervez Mazhar for his 55 years of dedicated journalistic service.
The ceremony also celebrated Mazhar's 75th birthday on this golden jubilee occasion, with a birthday cake-cutting ceremony.
The event was attended by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, legendary actor Mustafa Qureshi, Iqbal Latif, senior journalist Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi, Mazhar Abbas, Athar Javed Sufi, Wasi Qureshi, Akhtar Ali Akhtar, S.M. Shakir, comedian Kashif Khan, Aslam Sheikh, Younus Memon, Javed Memon, and others.
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
ACP Honors Veteran Journalist Pervez Mazhar's 55-Year Career6 minutes ago
-
ACP honors veteran Journalist Pervez Mazhar's 55-Year Career1 hour ago
-
NAPA graduate gets Canadian award for ethnomusicology research4 days ago
-
Theater play‘Adult Education’ presented at Sindh Youth Club4 days ago
-
Laborers rights - still a distant dream in KP4 days ago
-
3-Day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh Program" to start from May 23 in Hyderabad5 days ago
-
Book “Boltey Katbey” by Abdul Rehman Kashif launched7 days ago
-
KP declares 2025 as ‘Year of Tirich Mir’10 days ago
-
Showbiz personalities pay tribute to Pakistan Army11 days ago
-
Astronaut Mission - Pakistan setting eyes on stars11 days ago
-
Landi Kotal: Peeping through annals of history11 days ago
-
Renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi announces cancellation of his birthday celebration12 days ago