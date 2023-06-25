Open Menu

Beijing Parks See Rise In Visitors During Scorching Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Beijing parks see rise in visitors during scorching holiday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Despite a scorching heatwave, parks in Beijing received 3.26 million visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 61 percent from the previous year, local authorities said Sunday.

The Summer Palace, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park and Beijing Zoo were reported as the most popular destinations during the holiday, which lasted from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

A total of 69 cultural activities featuring traditional folk customs and popular science exhibitions were held in many parks to attract visitors.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar Calendar. People enjoy sticky rice dumplings known as zongzi, and watch dragon boat races on the day. It has now become a national holiday.

High temperatures persisted across Beijing throughout this year's holiday.

The temperature at a meteorological station in southern Beijing soared to 41.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday -- the second-highest reading since reliable records began, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

To beat the heat and draw tourists, Beihai Park, Fragrant Hills and Yuyuantan Park held an array of cultural activities at night, and Beijing Zoo even launched ice pops featuring giant pandas.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Beijing's 216 key scenic areas recorded more than 5.18 million tourist arrivals and raked in over 309 million Yuan (about 43 million U.S. Dollars) in revenue, up 2.1 percent and 5.8 percent from the same period of 2019, respectively, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Related Topics

China Beihai Beijing Same Reading Temple Sunday 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

53 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

12 hours ago
MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

17 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

18 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous