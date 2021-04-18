(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) --:China's postal industry registered faster growth in revenue and business volume for the first quarter of 2021, official data showed.

From January to March, the business revenue of the sector totaled 297.07 billion Yuan (about 45.5 billion U.S. Dollars), up 35.5 percent year on year, according to a statement released by the State Post Bureau.

Business volume jumped 50.

3 percent from the same period last year to 302.92 billion yuan in Q1, the statement said.

In March alone, the business revenue and business volume of the sector gained 21.1 percent and 36.3 percent, respectively.

China's express delivery firms in Q1 handled 21.93 billion parcels, surging 75 percent from one year earlier.

The business revenue achieved by the express delivery firms during the period reached 223.77 billion yuan, up 45.9 percent year on year, the statement added.