Cotton Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2023 delivery gained 135 Yuan (about 18.99 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,860 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 1,519,187 lots with a turnover of 127.8 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

