Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Japanese car-maker Nissan to invest 1 bln pounds for electric car hub in UK

LONDON, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese car-maker Nissan on Thursday unveiled a 1-billion-pound plan (about 1.38 billion U.S. Dollars) for a new electric vehicle (EV) hub in Sunderland, northeast England.

In partner with Envision AESC, a global player in EV battery technology, and Sunderland City Council, the hub will bring together "electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production", setting a blueprint for the future of the automotive industry, said the company.

As part of the 1-billion-pound plan, Nissan will invest up to 423 million Pounds (585.1 million dollars) to produce a new-generation all-electric vehicle in Britain, said the car-maker.

Meanwhile, Envision AESC will invest 450 million pounds (about 622.4 million dollars) to build Britain's first gigafactory in the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP), adjacent to the Nissan plant.

Makoto Uchida, Nissan's president and chief executive officer, said: "our comprehensive approach includes not only the development and production of EVs, but also the use of on-board batteries as energy storage and their reuse for secondary purposes." Mike Hawes, chief executive of Britain's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the announcement of new investment into battery production in Sunderland is "great news".

"If we are to build 1 million electric vehicles by 2030, however, we need more such commitments, with at least 60 GWh of gigafactory capacity in this country by the end of the decade," said Hawes.

The British government plans to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and for all new cars to be zero-emission from 2035, as part of its effort to deliver its legally binding commitment to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

