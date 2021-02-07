Kashmiris to observe 37th Martyrdom Anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt Shaheed on February 11

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 07 (APP):Capacious programs are being designed to observe the 37th martyrdom day of veteran leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt shaheed at both sides of the line of control including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally-occupied Jammu & Kashmir on February 11 – with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed Kashmiri leader till the achievement of legitimate right of self determination by the Jammu & Kashmir people through the liberation of the motherland from long Indian subjugation, J & K Liberation Front sources said.

"Anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns at both sides of the Line of Control will be hallmark of the day to pay rich tributes to shaheed Maqbool Butt who was put to gallows by India this day in New Delhi's Tihar Jail this day in 1984 for his "offence" of demanding the right of self determination for the people of Jammu Kashmir state under the spirit of the international norms and commitments, according to the scheduled anniversary programs being designed by the Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front, the JKLF sources told media here on Sunday.

In occupied Jammu & Kashmir, a complete strike followed by rallies, seminars, conferences and processions will be the hallmark of the martyrdom day of one of the pioneer leaders of the Kashmir freedom struggle, according to Muhammad Azeem Dutt Advocate, spokesperson of Jammu & Kashmir Plebiscite Front.

"Besides, memorandums containing Kashmiris long-standing persistent demand of the early resolution of Kashmir issue under UN resolutions, will be handed over to the nearest UN observers missions in occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu Kashmir", Dutt told APP here on Sunday while highlighting the capacious program of observance of the martyrdom anniversary at either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

The JKPF leader said that major ceremony to observe the day will be held in Muzaffarabad under the auspices of JKNLF and other Kashmiri political social and religious groups.

Similarly rallies will be held in Mirpur, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Kotli, Khuiratta, Dadayal in AJK as well as in Karachi , Rawalpindi Lahore and Sialkot to pay tributes to the departed soul, the organizers said.

In Mirpur district, processions and rallies will be taken out jointly under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front, Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front and Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation and other groups, to observe the anniversary of the martyred leader. The demonstrating people will march through the major city streets in a big procession.

Speakers on this occasion will pay glorious tributes to Maqbool Butt for his heroic struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian occupation and for giving the supreme sacrifice of his life for the cause of the liberation of Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian clutches.