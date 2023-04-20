UrduPoint.com

Man City Unchanged, Mane And Mueller On Bench For Bayern

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola made no changes to the starting XI which beat Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Etihad for their Champions League quarter-final second leg in Germany on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland, who has scored 47 goals in 40 matches in all competitions this season, will start up front for the English champions at the Allianz Arena.

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who scored against Bayern in the 2013 Champions League final, will again captain the visitors, while Phil Foden is back among the substitutes after appendix surgery.

Sadio Mane, who was suspended by Bayern at the weekend after a reported physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following the first leg, was named on the Bundesliga leaders' bench, alongside Thomas Mueller.

Bayern welcomed back striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from injury, with Serge Gnabry dropping out of the XI.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel also brought City loan player Joao Cancelo into the starting line-up, replacing Alphonso Davies.

Starting line-ups Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Joao Cancelo; Joshua Kimmich (capt), Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Manchester City (3-2-4-1) Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)First leg: 0-3

