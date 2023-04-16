UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Islamic Affairs Launches Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Distributing Dates, Iftar Programs In Mauritania

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' two programs for distributing dates and iftar meals in Mauritania during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH.

The launch of the two programs, which took place at King Faisal Mosque in the Mauritanian capital, was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Mauritania, Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi, and the Grand Mufti of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Sheikh Ahmed Ould Murabit.

Ambassador Al-Balawi highlighted that the Distributing Dates and Iftar programs reflect the Kingdom's commitment to supporting islam and Muslims and building bridges of love and brotherhood with people around the world.

He also emphasized that these programs are part of the Kingdom's mission to provide support, aid, and initiatives that address their needs.

The Grand Mufti of Mauritania expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Mauritania to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for their continuous support to the Mauritanian people. He also praised the efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in implementing the annual program.

