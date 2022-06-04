London, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Daryl Mitchell joined a select group of New Zealand batsmen to have scored a Test hundred at Lord's when he made 108 against England on Saturday.

Mitchell, 97 not out overnight, hit his first ball of the third day's play for a three off Stuart Broad to gain a coveted place on the dressing room honours board.

But his exit sparked a New Zealand collapse that saw the World Test champions lose their last six wickets for 24 runs, with a total of 285 leaving England needing 277 to win the first of this three-match series.

Tom Blundell, 90 not out overnight, just failed to join Mitchell in reaching three figures, with the wicketkeeper lbw for 96 to James Anderson.

Mitchell is the 14th New Zealand batsman to score a Test hundred at the 'Home of cricket', with the late Martin Crowe having achieved the feat twice in his illustrious career.

Test hundreds by New Zealand batsmen at Lord's (year, player, total): 1931 'Curly' Page 104 1931 Stewie Dempster 120 1949 Martin Donnelly 206 1973 Vic Pollard 105 no 1973 Mark Burgess 105 1973 Bevan Congdon 175 1986 Martin Crowe 106 1990 Trevor Franklin 101 1994 Martin Crowe 142 1999 Matthew Horne 100 2004 Mark Richardson 101 2008 Jacob Oram 101 2015 Kane Williamson 132 2021 Devon Conway 200 2022 Daryl Mitchell 108 Note: no = not out