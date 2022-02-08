UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia Will 'do Everything To Find Compromises' With West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Moscow, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian leader Vladimir Putin said after talks Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow would do its best "to find compromises" in the crisis with the West over Ukraine.

"As far as we are concerned, we will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," Putin said, adding that there would be "no winners" if war breaks out on the European continent.

>