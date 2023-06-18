Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Scotland took a massive step towards qualification for Euro 2024 as two late goals in two minutes from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean beat Norway 2-1 in Oslo on Saturday.

Erling Haaland's penalty looked to have kickstarted Norway's challenge to reach a first major tournament in 24 years.

But Scotland's late show continued their perfect start to qualifying after three games.

Steve Clarke's men extend their lead at the top of Group A to six points over Spain and open up an eight-point advantage over Norway, with the top two qualifying.

"Sometimes, when it's your moment you just have to ride the wave. The boys believe in themselves and kept going," said Clarke.

Norway now look set to miss out on another international showpiece despite possessing two of the Premier League's star performers this season in Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

"It's looking very difficult now, we have to be honest with ourselves," Odegaard told Viaplay on his nation's prospects of qualifying.

"The only thing we can do now is stick together and fight together. We have a new game on Tuesday, we have to be ready and win that game but it looks difficult now." Haaland had missed his country's opening two qualifiers against Spain and Georgia in March due to injury but he was starved of service in the first 45 minutes as Norway played harmlessly in front of the Scottish defence.

The hosts upped the tempo after the break and only Haaland's honesty handed Scotland a stay of execution as he tried to stay on his feet despite being pulled back by Jack Hendry, who had already been booked, inside the box.

Moments later there was no reprieve for the visitors as this time Haaland did go down after a pull by Ryan Porteous.

Haaland fired home his 22nd goal in 24 international appearances from the spot and Norway were left to rue not adding to their lead as Alexander Sorloth blasted inches wide and Sander Berge headed off target from a corner.

Stale Solbakken withdrew his star man with six minutes remaining, leaving Haaland helpless as he watched Scotland's incredible late fightback from the bench.

Firstly, Dykes pounced upon hesitancy in the Norwegian defence to prod home three minutes from time.

The QPR striker has endured a difficult season on and off the pitch as he was hospitalised for eight days earlier in the year due to pneumonia.

But Dykes ended the campaign on a high as he then set up McLean to slot coolly into the far corner.

"He never lets his country down," added Clarke on Dykes.

"He's great. He's got a tireless shift up there when I play that 5-4-1 flat. He never stops running, he never stops trying."Scotland are now closing in on a second consecutive appearance at the European Championship after a 23-year wait to make a major tournament between 1998 and 2021.

On Tuesday, they can further boost their chances when they host Georgia.