UrduPoint.com

Use Of Chemical Weapons; An IOFs' Ploy To Suppress Freedom Voices

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Use of chemical weapons; an IOFs' ploy to suppress freedom voices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian Occupation Forces (IOFs) have resorted to possible use of chemical weapons to suppress the Kashmiris' voices for freedom in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Upon failure to suppress the Kashmiris' uprising, the IOFs in IIOJK had been using the banned weapons as the charred bodies of Kashmiri youth killed in the so-called cordon and search operations bore testimony to the suspected use of chemical weapons.

A dossier by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, that in the last five years, 37 Kahmiris had been burnt by IOFs, mostly by using chemical weapons.

The bodies were burnt to such an extent that they were beyond recognition.

In December 2016, the first incident of probable use of chemical weapons by the Indian army was reported in Anantnag which resulted in killing of 22-year-old boy Majid Zargar.

On July 4, 2017, at Bahmnoo area of district Pulwama, IOFs killed Jehangri Khanday, Kiyfayat Ahmad and Faisal Ahmad, by using chemical weapons.

On November 2018, Mukhtar Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Amin Mir were killed by the Indian forces in Kupwara the most likely with the use of chemical weapon during cordon and search operation.

On June 26, 2020, IOFs carried out another operation in Tral area of district Pulwama in which they destroyed 18 houses and burnt three youth by suspected use of an unknown chemical which not only burnt the bodies but also de-shaped them by converting them into a lump of clay.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu June July November December 2017 2016 2018 2020 Weapon

Recent Stories

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin pa ..

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon receives highest per-capita remittances in ..

Lebanon receives highest per-capita remittances in Arab region

2 minutes ago
 EVMs to make elections transparent: Farrukh

EVMs to make elections transparent: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5 ..

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

2 minutes ago
 12 arrested,narcotics seized

12 arrested,narcotics seized

2 minutes ago
 Disaster film "Cloudy Mountain" leads Chinese box ..

Disaster film "Cloudy Mountain" leads Chinese box office chart

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.